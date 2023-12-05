United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.27 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

