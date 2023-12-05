United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.27 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.