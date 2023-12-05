UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 184,999 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.84. 1,042,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,815. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.02. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

