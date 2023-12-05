UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $79.39 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

