UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $131.68 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,682,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 286,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,183. The company has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 162.22%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

