Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.43.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.83. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.