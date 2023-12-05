UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

