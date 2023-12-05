UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $25.25 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

