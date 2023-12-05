Trybe Capital Management LP Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.3% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 375,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 405,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,980. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.