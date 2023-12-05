Trybe Capital Management LP Sells 4,553 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trybe Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 5.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $683.76. 209,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,822. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $694.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

