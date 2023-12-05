TRON Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.37 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and $236.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002725 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,503,844,314 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
