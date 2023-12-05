TRON Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.37 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and $236.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002725 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,503,844,314 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

