Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,578 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,074 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.62 on Tuesday, hitting $595.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $628.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

