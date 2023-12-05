Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,380 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.43. 549,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

