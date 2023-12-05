Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $58.24 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,504. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.