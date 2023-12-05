Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $54.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.82. 382,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.