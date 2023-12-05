Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $141,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,536. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.