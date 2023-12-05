Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 16,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,203. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

