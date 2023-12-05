Traders Buy High Volume of Take-Two Interactive Software Call Options (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,247 call options.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.44. 1,915,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.