Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,841 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:NULV opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.