Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pentair were worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 244,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

