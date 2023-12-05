Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.89% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

