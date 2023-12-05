The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. 4,111,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

