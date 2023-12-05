The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,814. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $285.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

