SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

