Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $290.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $233.96 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

