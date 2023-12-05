StockNews.com Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

