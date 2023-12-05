StockNews.com Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 30.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in APA by 831.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in APA by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in APA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

