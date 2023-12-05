StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

