StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Performance

About voxeljet

NYSE VJET opened at $1.54 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

