StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

