StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

RGLS opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

