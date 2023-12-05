StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

