StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.