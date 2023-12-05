StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OPHC stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
