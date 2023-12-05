StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
