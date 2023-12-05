StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.21 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

