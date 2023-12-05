StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.