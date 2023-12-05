StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
