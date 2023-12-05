StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $512.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
