StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.8 %

AMS stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

