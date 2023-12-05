StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.8 %
AMS stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
