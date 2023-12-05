Steem (STEEM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.62 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $115.54 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,073.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00170945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00571571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00402575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00047125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00120142 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,064,086 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.