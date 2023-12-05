Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0442

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Status has a market cap of $170.86 million and $12.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.95 or 0.99890938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003589 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04451833 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $16,921,354.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

