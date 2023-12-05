Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

