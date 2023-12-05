Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

