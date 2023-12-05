Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Liquidity Services worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 384.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 127.7% during the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 108,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

