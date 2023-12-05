Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.22 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

LIN opened at $406.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $416.19. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

