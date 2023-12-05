Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 34,088 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.30% of QuidelOrtho worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.