Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 21,494 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of BlackLine worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

