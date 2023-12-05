SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

