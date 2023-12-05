Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,559.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,816.59. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,090.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

