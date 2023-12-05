SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

