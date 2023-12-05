Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IOT stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Samsara has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,737,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock worth $65,657,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

