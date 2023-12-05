Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.29 on Friday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,795.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock valued at $65,657,761. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

